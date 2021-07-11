Once a month, a bucolic corner of New York's Central Park becomes an impromptu battlefield as combatants in full medieval armor vie before picnickers and passersby, in a demonstration of brute strength and swordsmanship.

Two teams of knights, the Gladiators NYC and the Northern Hoard, compete against each other: to win a round, each team has to put the other one to the ground, with the help of axes and weapons.