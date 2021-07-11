Once a month, a bucolic corner of New York's Central Park becomes an impromptu battlefield as combatants in full medieval armor vie before picnickers and passersby, in a demonstration of brute strength and swordsmanship.
Two teams of knights, the Gladiators NYC and the Northern Hoard, compete against each other: to win a round, each team has to put the other one to the ground, with the help of axes and weapons.
More No Comment
California fires advance as heat wave covers West
Argentina fans celebrate Copa America triumph outside Maracana
Anti-Taliban militia deploy in Herat after insurgents seize districts
Pope makes first public appearance since surgery
Lithuania border guards erect Belarus border fence
Members of the Baptist community comfort families of 121 students kidnapped in Nigeria
North Ireland loyalists light bonfires at start of marching season
Survivor recalls horrors of Srebrenica
3D giant cat billboard turning heads in Tokyo
Spain hosts European Balloon Festival
Pakistan opens first state-run school for transgender people
Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action
Activists protest Hungary's discriminatory LGBT law
Greenpeace gives biggest S. Korean firms bottom grades in climate survey
Italian mayors march in Rome demanding respect