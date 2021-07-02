BREAKING NEWS
Cows gathers as cellist Jacob Shaw and violinist Roberta Verna play a concert of classical music.

In Stevns, in the countryside south of Copenhagen, Jacob Shaw, a cellist and the head of a music school, come to play with other musicians to a herd of cattle.

Unable to perform during the pandemic, he decided to turn to this unusual audience. The experience was so enjoyable that he continues it even after the reopening of the theatres.

