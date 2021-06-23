European Union leaders are expected to confirm further financial support to Turkey for hosting refugees and taking back migrants from Greece, according to one EU diplomat.

The decision is likely to be taken during Thursday's summit in Brussels when EU heads of state and government will meet.

The official said that leaders will give the Commission a mandate to come up with a concrete proposal on an agreement with Ankara without delay.

Turkey currently hosts three million refugees, and according to German chancellor Angela Merkel, this entitles them to assistance.

Also up for discussion is the modernisation of the customs union between the two sides, which Ankara wants to settle sooner rather than later.

Marc Pierrini from Carnegie Europe told Euronews that this part will be particularly difficult.

"We might see some progress on funding for Syrian refugees and that will be difficult, but we might see that," Pierrini said. "But for the rest, I see a wait-and-see policy contrary to what the Turkish leadership has said in the past couple of days, saying, for example, that the customs union should start without preconditions."

He added: "And, of course, there is a rule of law precondition because European business, whether you're talking of traders, investors or bankers - they want to see a level playing field."

Leaders will also discuss the pandemic and the bloc's relationship with Russia.