A skater performs a trick during a skaters gathering to celebrate Youth Day in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Dozens of skateboards take over Vilakazi street in Soweto to celebrate Youth Day, the South African public holiday marking the anniversary of the Soweto uprising in 1976.

The Soweto Skateboard Society organised the event, known as "bombing" in the sports jargon, meaning high-speed downhill on city streets.

