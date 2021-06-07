Vigilantes stand guard as residents of violence-stricken Guerrero state go to the polls in legislative elections in Mexico. Eight politicians have been murdered during this election campaign alone in the state, and four were candidates for office.

Mexicans voted Sunday in elections seen as pivotal to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's promised "transformation" of a country shaken by the coronavirus pandemic, a deep recession and drug-related violence.

The midterm polls will elect the 500 members of the lower house of Congress, 15 of 32 state governors and thousands of local politicians.