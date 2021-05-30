Hundreds of people in Warsaw on Saturday rallied in support of the Belarusian opposition, days after the regime in Minsk diverted a European passenger plane and arrested a dissident journalist onboard.
Among those present were the Poland-based parents of the detained journalist, 26-year-old Roman Protasevich.
The crowd chanted "Long Live Belarus" and held up the opposition's red and white flag as well as signs with slogans such as "Help Belarus," "Freedom for Belarus" and "North Korea in the Middle of Europe".
Protasevich and Sofia Sapega, 23, were arrested last Sunday after Belarus scrambled a military jet to divert the Ryanair plane they were travelling on.
Protasevich's parents said their son looked like he had been beaten in a video later released by Belarusian authorities.
The forced landing triggered a global outcry, but a defiant Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, said he had "acted lawfully to protect our people" from an alleged bomb threat on the plane.
The EU has banned Belarusian airlines, urged EU airlines not to cross Belarusian airspace and threatened tough economic sanctions on Lukashenko's Kremlin-backed regime.
More No Comment
Sicily's Mount Etna erupted again, releasing thick plumes of ash
Grocery store on wheels in London for "zero waste" shopping
Palestinian youths practise parkour on rubble in Gaza
Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory
Indonesia ferry catches fire, passengers jump to sea
Kremlin regiment hosts changing-of-the-guard ceremony
Police and protesters clash as Colombia's Duque deploys military
Gaza beaches packed as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds
US soldiers place flags at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Residents escape Goma by boat amid eruption fears
Fight to douse Sri Lanka ship fire continues
French police clash with farmers at job centre sit-in
Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium open mass Covid-19 vaccination centre
Palestinians dressed as clowns entertain children in Gaza
Thousands leave Goma after more volcanic activity