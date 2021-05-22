From Paris to Giza, artists are putting the final touches to their creations before a sand sculpture festival opens to the public today (May 22).

The theme for this year's festival is a world without borders and as Alexander Gritsai, the festival's curator explains it brings the world to St. Petersburg.

Drawing inspiration from some of the most recognizable features of various countries and cultures, fifteen craftsmen have been hard at work creating twenty sculptures, including a fairytale inspired sandcastle.

On the beach of the Peter and Paul Fortress, the original citadel of St. Petersburg, visitors can admire scenes that conjure up Brazil, North America, Italy, Georgia or many other countries in sand.

But as the weather is unpredictable here the art works must be protected from rain explains assistant sculptor Roman Yudin, who sprays them with a polyvinyl acetate glue mixed with water.

Sculptors started work twenty days ago and added the final touches in the days before the festival opened.

The Sand Sculpture festival runs from 22 May to 15 September.