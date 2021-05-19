People in villages near the Crisu Pietros river were evacuated after a red code for severe flooding was issued.

The Crisul Pietros river flooded households and a county road. Other rivers in the county are monitored and authorities remain on alert.

Unstable weather will affect almost the entire country in the coming days, according to meteorologists.

The wind has been blowing for hours, with gusts reaching 80 km/h in mountainous areas.