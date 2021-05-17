Scores of migrants swim to Spain's Ceuta enclave from Morocco

About 100 migrants reached the Spanish enclave of Ceuta by swimming from neighbouring Morocco on Monday, Spanish authorities said.

The migrants set off from beaches south of Ceuta and were detained when they entered Spain, a police spokesman said.

Among them were also children and some women, according to a Spanish government spokesman.

Some used inflatable swimming rings while others used rubber dinghies, he said.

Ceuta is a Spanish enclave in northern Africa Credit: Euronews

"It was low tide and in some places, you could practically walk across," he added.

The migrants were checked by Red Cross medics before being taken to a reception centre.

Last month, around 100 migrants swam to Ceuta in groups of 20 to 30. Most were deported back to Morocco.

The Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla have the European Union's only land borders with Africa, making them popular entry points for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Migrants try to reach the enclaves either by swimming along the coast or climbing the tall border fences that separate them from Morocco.

The wave of arrivals came at a point of tension between Madrid and Rabat over the presence in Spain of the leader of the Western Sahara independence movement.

Rabat reacted angrily after it emerged that the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, has been treated at a hospital in Spain for COVID-19 since mid-April.

The Polisario Front has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara from Morocco.