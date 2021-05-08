Buenos Aires renovates iconic obelisk

The Argentine capitals' postcard landmark, the towering 68-meter Obelisk placed at the centre of the city's widest boulevard, is getting a facelift, all washed and newly painted, ahead of its 85th anniversary in May.
The Argentine capitals' postcard landmark, the towering 68-meter Obelisk placed at the centre of the city's widest boulevard, is getting a facelift, all washed and newly painted, ahead of its 85th anniversary in May.
More No Comment
Beirut blast victims with 204 portraits
Ghana opts for livestreamed funerals and online services.
15 Palestinians arrested over East Jerusalem Clashes
Colombians protest with music and dance in Bogota
Guatemalans perform ritual asking for end of Pacaya volcanic activity
Serbia incentifies vaccination with shopping coupons
SpaceX successfully lands Starship prototype rocket
Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra holds street concert for 'peace' amid unrest
Devastating scenes across India amid virus crisis
Palestinians arrested at protest over Jerusalem evictions
'Darth Vader' encourages Brazilians to get Covid-19 vaccine
Thousands of Shiite muslims in Pakistan procession despite Covid risk
Mexico City subway after a train plunged from an overpass
Extinction Rebellion activists protest at French parliament
An explosion ravaged a house in Kent