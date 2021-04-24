This week SpaceX successfully launched three astronauts to the International Space Station, the first manned mission on a reused rocket.
Meanwhile, activists and politicians spoke of their relief after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020.
And tens of thousands of people took part in demonstrations that swept across Russia in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.
Did you witness any of these events? Share your experience with us via social media.