BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region
A woman argues with police officer during a protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia, Russia. April 21, 2021
A woman argues with police officer during a protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia, Russia. April 21, 2021   -   Copyright  Anna Ogorodnik/AP Photo

SpaceX launch, George Floyd case verdict, and support for Alexei Navalny | This week in pictures

By Natalia Liubchenkova
Text size Aa Aa

This week SpaceX successfully launched three astronauts to the International Space Station, the first manned mission on a reused rocket.

Meanwhile, activists and politicians spoke of their relief after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020.

And tens of thousands of people took part in demonstrations that swept across Russia in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Brynn Anderson/AP Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Friday, April, 23, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USABrynn Anderson/AP Photo
April 20, 2021. Kerem Yucel/AFP
George Floyd's brother, family attorney and Reverend Al Sharpton react following the verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, MinnesotaApril 20, 2021. Kerem Yucel/AFP
Olga Maltseva/AFP
Police officers detain a protester during a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, in Saint-Petersburg, Russia. April 21, 2021Olga Maltseva/AFP
Paul Faith/AFP
Loyalists block a road with burning debris on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland. April 19, 2021Paul Faith/AFP
Alexey Filippov/AFP or licensors
A Ukrainian serviceman stands near the front line with Russia backed separatists in the small town of Pisky, near Donetsk. April 21, 2021Alexey Filippov/AFP or licensors
Justin Tallis/AFP
A woman swims in a transparent acrylic swimming pool bridge that is fixed between two apartment blocks at Embassy Gardens in south-west London, the United Kingdom. April 22Justin Tallis/AFP
Emilio Morenatti/AP2021
Javier Anto, 90, and his wife Carmen Panzano, 92, blow one another kisses through the window separating the nursing home from the street in Barcelona, Spain. April 21, 2021Emilio Morenatti/AP2021
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP
Streets are set ablaze as members of the Israeli security forces deploy during clashes with Palestinian protesters outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. April 22Ahmad Gharabli/AFP
Sam Yeh/AFP
An aerial view shows a man walking past pink coloured salt fields, caused by no rain, Tainan, Taiwan. April 21, 2021Sam Yeh/AFP
AFP
An arial view over abandoned public shared bicycles at a lot in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province, China. April 19, 2021AFP
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP
Rows of beds for incoming COVID-19 coronavirus patients are seen at a new field hospital in a sports stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. April 18, 2021Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP

Did you witness any of these events? Share your experience with us via social media.

More about

You might also like

Discover more