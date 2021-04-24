This week SpaceX successfully launched three astronauts to the International Space Station, the first manned mission on a reused rocket.

Meanwhile, activists and politicians spoke of their relief after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020.

And tens of thousands of people took part in demonstrations that swept across Russia in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Friday, April, 23, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA Brynn Anderson/AP Photo

George Floyd's brother, family attorney and Reverend Al Sharpton react following the verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota April 20, 2021. Kerem Yucel/AFP

Police officers detain a protester during a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, in Saint-Petersburg, Russia. April 21, 2021 Olga Maltseva/AFP

Loyalists block a road with burning debris on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland. April 19, 2021 Paul Faith/AFP

A Ukrainian serviceman stands near the front line with Russia backed separatists in the small town of Pisky, near Donetsk. April 21, 2021 Alexey Filippov/AFP or licensors

A woman swims in a transparent acrylic swimming pool bridge that is fixed between two apartment blocks at Embassy Gardens in south-west London, the United Kingdom. April 22 Justin Tallis/AFP

Javier Anto, 90, and his wife Carmen Panzano, 92, blow one another kisses through the window separating the nursing home from the street in Barcelona, Spain. April 21, 2021 Emilio Morenatti/AP2021

Streets are set ablaze as members of the Israeli security forces deploy during clashes with Palestinian protesters outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. April 22 Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

An aerial view shows a man walking past pink coloured salt fields, caused by no rain, Tainan, Taiwan. April 21, 2021 Sam Yeh/AFP

An arial view over abandoned public shared bicycles at a lot in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province, China. April 19, 2021 AFP

Rows of beds for incoming COVID-19 coronavirus patients are seen at a new field hospital in a sports stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. April 18, 2021 Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP

