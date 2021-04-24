BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station

Four astronauts who lifted off from Earth on Friday docked at the International Space Station.

They were greeted with hugs from colleagues at the space station.

They travelled in the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule.

They will replace four astronauts already aboard the space station and who will travel back to Earth later this week.

More No Comment