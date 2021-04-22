India posted a global record of almost 315,000 new Covid infections on Thursday as hospitals in New Delhi sent out desperate warnings that patients could die without fresh oxygen supplies.
The country's long-underfunded healthcare system is being stretched to the limit by a devastating second wave of the pandemic blamed on a "double mutant" variant and "super-spreader" mass gatherings.
More No Comment
Russian Communists celebrate Lenin's 151st birthday
Chinese artist presents work to mark Earth Day
Friend of George Floyd “happy and sad” after the verdict
Russian army holds large-scale drills in Crimea
Germans protest virus 'emergency brake' bill
Sao Paulo police raid bar where more than 100 people gathered
Fans boo Real Madrid players on arrival in Cádiz amid ESL fallout
Café, museums and restaurants reopen in Denmark
Floyd supporters erupt in joy at Chauvin guilty verdict
London Design museum opens mini-supermarket
Chelsea fans take Super League protests to Stamford Bridge
Crews work to extinguish wildfire on Table Mountain
This upside down house is Romania's newest tourist attraction
Workers flee New Delhi as week-long lockdown is announced
Clashes in N.Ireland after protests over Brexit 'protocol'