Indonesian Navy hunts for missing submarine with 53 aboard

Indonesia’s military has confirmed it is searching for a navy submarine that went missing near the island of Bali with 53 people on board.

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the KRI Nanggala 402 was taking part in a training exercise on Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call.

According to local media, the submarine is understood to have disappeared in waters about 95km north of Bali.

Tjahjanto added that the navy had deployed warships to search the area.

He has also asked for help from Singapore and Australia, which have submarine rescue vessels. The two countries have yet to issue a formal response.