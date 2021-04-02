Euronews debates: When will we travel again?

After more than a year of Covid lockdowns, many of us are dreaming of getting away on holiday.

The rollout of vaccines in Europe and beyond is fuelling hopes that travel and tourism can take off again soon, satisfying all that pent-up demand. But with so many questions remaining over the pandemic, exactly how soon that will be remains uncertain.

For an industry devasted by the health crisis, and all the economic fallout that brings, the restart will not come soon enough. But how can travel resume safely? Is this summer a reality for European and international tourism? Or will the focus be on making the most of domestic markets, travelling closer home?

What role will the vaccines and testing play in the rebound? Will so-called ‘vaccination passports' become a reality? What role will technology have? And what are the challenges around aligning national and international policies?

What about destinations? How are they adapting, as they look to win back lost revenues? What does this mean for branding and communications with consumers?

There is much talk of the emergence of the conscious traveller post-Covid. Individuals who are keen to have unique and authentic experiences, while making a positive mark on the planet. What kind of new trends and consumer desires are we likely to see emerging? And what place will sustainability now have at the table?

Join us on Thursday 8 April 2021 at 15:00 CET for our Euronews Debates virtual event, 'When will we travel again?,' when we'll putting these questions and more to a panel of top industry representatives.

We'll be joined by:

David Goodger Managing Director, EMEA, Tourism Economics

Gloria Guevara Manzo President & CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council

Maria Elena Rossi Marketing & Promotion Director, Agenzia Nationale del Turismo (ENIT, Italy)

Chris L. Thompson CEO, Brand USA

Andrew Van Der Feltz Senior Director, Business Development, Expedia Group Media Solutions

If you have a question for any of our guests, we'd love to hear from you. Please get in touch using the comments section below.