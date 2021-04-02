BREAKING NEWS
Christians mark Good Friday in Jerusalem inching towards normalcy

Hundreds of Christians mark Good Friday with a procession along the Via Dolorosa (Path of Sorrow) in Jerusalem's Old City, the route Christians believe Jesus walked while carrying his cross before being crucified. While the modest crowd marked a step towards normalcy, the turnout was still minimal compared to the thousands that typically flock to Jerusalem during Easter.

