In Italy, an artist collective called the Purple Rabbit - "Il Coniglio Viola" - has managed to turn a neglected residential building into a museum, as most of the country remains under strict lockdown.

For people in the city of Turin, it has become a rare chance to enjoy some culture whilst galleries stay largely shut across the country, following this week's enforcement of strict restrictions across 12 regions.

“I proposed to all the other residents and owners to use the common areas of this apartment building and make it available to young artists.", says one of the founders of the initiative, Brice Coniglio.

"We are inviting them to live here for a short time, converting the building into a museum and opening it to the city.”

"In a very difficult time, when all of us should stay shut in our homes, we wanted the ‘Nice Neighbours’ exhibition to be a place of kindness and beauty, and therefore, art”, he adds.

The initiative has already received around 400 applications from other artists wishing to participate.

