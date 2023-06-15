Monet painting targeted by environmental protesters in Stockholm

Environmental activists have smeared a Claude Monet painting in Stockholm with red paint claiming the Swedish Government should be doing more to protect the planet

Environmental campaigners targeted a Claude Monet painting in Stockholm's National Museum, on 14 June, daubing red paint on the protective case before glueing their hands to it.

The organisation Återställ Våtmarker, meaning "Restore the Wetlands" claimed responsibility for the action.

Two protesters chanted: "The climate situation is urgent" and "Our health is under threat."

The group claims the Swedish government is failing to honour its international commitments in terms of environmental policy.

Monet's "The Artist's Garden at Giverny" (1900) is currently being examined by the museum's conservation team to see if it has been damaged.

Watch the video above to see what happened.