Spain police dismantle Madrid's 'largest' cocaine distribution network

Spanish police said on Sunday that they arrested 12 people as part of an operation dismantling Madrid's largest cocaine distribution network.

Police seized 600 kilograms of cocaine from the alleged drug smugglers who were arrested, describing the organisation as "violent".

The alleged drug traffickers lived in luxury homes and had pricey vehicles. There were a total of 15 properties searched.

Police seized 20 vehicles, including one valued at more than €250,000. Six vehicles had special compartments to transport drugs.

They also impounded around €700,000 in cash and an arsenal of weapons.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with Colombian National Police and arrests occurred in multiple Spanish cities including Badajoz, Guadalajara, Madrid, Malaga and Valencia.

The head of the operation was a man of Moroccan origin, Spain's national police said, and the alleged drug trafficker worked with his two brothers.

Among those arrested was a lawyer who carried out paid legal aid work, advised on money laundering issues and executed cocaine transactions.

The investigation began in early 2020 surrounding individuals in Madrid and Malaga. Their drug operation included buying large marijuana plantations and trafficking drugs to the Netherlands and Central Europe.

They sold cocaine in smaller quantities, in a "novel" setup where each kilo was distributed in three parts of about 370 or 390 grams each. It was a more "commercial" way of disposing of the drugs, police said.