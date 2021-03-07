A suspected missile strike on an oil-loading facility used by Turkey-backed opposition forces in northern Syria appears to have sparked a massive fire, aerial images show.
Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey.
In a report, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said Russian warships in the Mediterranean had fired three missiles that struck primitive oil refineries and tanker trucks in the region.
It said more than 180 trucks and tankers were burned in the massive blaze, and at least four people killed and 24 wounded.
The reports of missiles fired from a Russian warship - a rare occurrence - could not be independently verified.
Russia, which is a key supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country’s 10-year civil war, has not commented on the accusations.
Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported they were ballistic missiles, but said it was not clear who carried out the attacks.
Turkey and allied Syrian opposition fighters control large parts of northern Syria.
