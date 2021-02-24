Hundreds of culture sector workers demonstrated in Rome on Tuesday to demand action from the government after the pandemic has seen their work halted for over a year.
Actors, musicians, performers and dancers took to the streets to show their frustration, with many saying they faced severe economic difficulties during the long period of closure due to the restrictions imposed by the government that are aimed at containing the pandemic.
They claimed they haven't received enough financial support from the Italian government, and asked for greater investment, as well as a swift reopening of theatres.
The protesters marched in a colourful parade towards the country's parliament.
More No Comment
Robots used to pour and deliver beers in Seville bars during pandemic
Youth-led protest gets musical as it kicks off in downtown Yangon
Shanghai holds mobile industry trade show amid COVID-19 restrictions
Firefighters free dog that got itself trapped between rocks in Spain
NASA releases first high-speed video of a spacecraft landing on Mars
Georgian police arrest opposition leader Nika Melia after storming HQ
Children return to primary schools and nurseries in parts of Germany
Yemenis displaced as push to capture city of Marib continues
Thousands march in Myanmar's capital as military warns protesters
Novak Djokovic shows off trophy after Australian Open win
One thousand snowmen built in Poland to raise money for toddler
Tunisian doctor dazzles virus ward with violin
Myanmar protests: Crowds back on streets after fatalities
Sicily's Mount Etna erupts for fourth time in four days
Mount Etna spews lava as Europe's most active volcano erupts again