Video calls during the COVID pandemic have given us some glorious viral moments — who can forget the Handforth Parish Council meeting that exposed local council hysteria.

But this recording of a US lawyer accidentally showing up for virtual court with a cat filter turned on may have taken the biscuit.

Judge Roy Ferguson, with the 394th District Court of Texas, issued a warning about the perils of Zoom filters on February 9 as he shared the video.

It showed a man, identified as lawyer Ron Ponton, struggling to turn off the feline filter as they attempted to begin proceedings.

"I'm here live. I'm not a cat," he explains with the sad-looking cat filter covering his face.

He explains that he and his assistant are trying to remove the filter, adding: "I'm prepared to go forward with it."

The footage quickly went viral after Judge Ferguson shared it on Twitter. "If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off," he wrote.

"This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on)."

Judge Ferguson proved he's not a sourpuss and said in a later tweet that "everyone involved handled it with grace and dignity."

“A few slight smiles, and no derogatory comments,” he added. "The lawyer who was struggling with the filter handled it beautifully. A testament to professionalism all around!"