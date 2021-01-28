BREAKING NEWS
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with COVID-19 swab samples at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled to Scotland on Thursday to laud the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the United Kingdom.

Johnson's visit sparked criticism as he travelled amid a national lockdown.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has argued leaders should abide by the same rules imposed on the public.

Critics say the visit was political at a time when the UK is in a strict lockdown as a result of a large resurgence of the virus.

