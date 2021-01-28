Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled to Scotland on Thursday to laud the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the United Kingdom.
Johnson's visit sparked criticism as he travelled amid a national lockdown.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has argued leaders should abide by the same rules imposed on the public.
Critics say the visit was political at a time when the UK is in a strict lockdown as a result of a large resurgence of the virus.
