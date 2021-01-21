Russian authorities have stepped up efforts to curb demonstrations against the detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The opposition leader was detained on Sunday on his return to Russia on charges of parole violation. It was the first time he had set foot in the country since his poisoning in August with a Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny has accused the Kremlin of ordering his murder, which Moscow has denied.

Navalny's supporters have called for nationwide demonstrations to take place in 65 Russian cities on Saturday, accusing the Russian government of corruption.

But Russia's interior ministry had described the planned protests as "illegal" and stated it is ready to "protect public order".

Meanwhile, the prosecutor general’s office has called for websites and social media platforms to be restricted if they are used to call people to participate.

Many videos posted by Russian users on the popular video-sharing platform, TikTok, show support for Navalny. More than 4,000 people have also signed up on Facebook for a demonstration in Moscow.

But tech giants like Facebook and Twitter have been ordered by Russia to "block all publications with calls to demonstrate on the 23rd".

"Calls for participation in illegal mass events have been identified ... and prosecutorial response measures are taken," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"Requirements have been submitted to the Federal Service for Communications, Information Technology and Mass Communications to restrict access to illegal information."

Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, also stated that TikTok and Russia’s largest social network, VK, should prevent young audiences on TikTok from being encouraged to demonstrate.

"Internet sites will be brought to administrative responsibility in connection with the dissemination of information prohibited by law and aimed at attracting minors to participate in unauthorised mass public events," the watchdog said.

"Participation in such events is in violation of the established procedure, including in a pandemic, and carries risks of harm to life and health."

The authority also threatened platforms with a fine of up to four million roubles (€44,600) if they failed to remove "prohibited information".

On Thursday, to further stem the calls for protest, Russian police also arrested Lyubov Sobol, a rising figure in Russia's opposition and a noted ally of Navalny.