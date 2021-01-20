Live: Joe Biden to be inaugurated as 46th President of the USA

It's D-Day for Joe Biden who will later today become the 46th President of the United States.

Here is how the day will pan out.

AT 13:00 CET, Donald Trump will leave the White House from the South lawn for the last time. Trump has already announced that he will not take part in the inauguration ceremony — becoming the first outgoing president to do so in 152 years — and instead head to Florida.

The swearing-in of Joe Biden will begin at around 17:15 CET and will be followed by a rendition of the National Anthem sung by pop sensation Lady Gaga.

The new leader of the free world is expected to give his inaugural speech at around 17:45 CET.

Follow all the latest updates in the live blog below