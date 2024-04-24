EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
US Senate passes $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel

Results of Senate vote on $95 billion foreign aid package
Results of Senate vote on $95 billion foreign aid package Copyright Screenshot from AP video 4490453
By Euronews with AP
President Joe Biden said the package “sends a message to the world about the power of American leadership” and that he would sign it into law on Wednesday.

The United States Senate has overwhelmingly passed a $95 billion (€88 billion) foreign aid package with funds earmarked for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The bill passed 79-18 late on Tuesday evening after the House of Representatives passed it on Saturday.

Statement from President Joe Biden after Senate passed foreign aid bill

Its passage comes after months of delays and debate over the extent to which the US should be involved in foreign wars.

President Joe Biden, who worked with congressional leaders to win support, said in a statement that he would sign the bill into law on Wednesday and immediately start the process of sending weapons to Ukraine which has been struggling to hold its frontlines against Russia.

The package also includes $26 billion (€24 billion) to provide wartime assistance for Israel and humanitarian relief for Palestinians living in Gaza.

$8 billion (€7 billion) has been set aside to counter Chinese threats in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made passage of the legislation a top priority, agreeing to tie the Ukraine and Israel aid together to help ensure it was approved by the Senate.

