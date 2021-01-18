An artist in Kosovo created a portrait of US President-elect Joe Biden with grain and seeds ahead of this week's inauguration.

Alkent Pozhegu used 120 kilograms of grains, corn, beans, sunflower seeds and rice for the piece.

"I hope, with time, that I will make something much bigger because [Biden] really deserves it. He has been a major contributor in aiding the state-building of the Republic of Kosovo," the artist said.

Pozhegu worked for days at the cultural centre of Gjakova, a city 90 kilometres west of the capital, Pristina, to prepare his 3 x 2.5-metre portrait of Biden.

Biden is well known in Kosovo. In 2016, Kosovo named a street after Biden's son, Beau, who worked there after the 1998-1999 war.