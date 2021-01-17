BREAKING NEWS
At least two dead after cargo ship sinks off Turkey in Black Sea

By Euronews with AP
File photo of the Turkish Black Sea coast
File photo of the Turkish Black Sea coast   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
At least two people have died after a cargo ship sank off Turkey’s Black Sea coast on Sunday.

The governor of Bartin province, Sinan Guner, told the state-run Anadolu news agency there had been a shipwreck off Inkumu in northern Turkey and said emergency workers had saved at least six crew members and found the bodies of two others.

The Turkish coastguard said the ship was called ARVIN and the ship's crew were on lifeboats, according to Anadolu.

The navy sent a frigate to assist in rescue efforts. The transport ministry said the ship had 12 crew members including two Russians and 10 Ukrainians.

The cargo ship was en route to Bulgaria from Georgia but tried to reach the Turkish port of Bartin due to bad weather. The area has been buffeted by heavy rains, snow and strong winds.

The governor said the dry goods cargo ship was Palau-flagged after incorrectly stating earlier on Sunday that it carried a Russian flag.