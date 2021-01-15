Bus left dangling from bridge after crash in New York

A bus careened off a road and was left dangling from a bridge in a crash on Thursday that caused serious injuries to the driver, police in New York said.

The vehicle, an articulated bus, crashed just after 11 pm at the interchange between the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways in the city.

Images showed one part of the tandem bus still resting on the bridge, with the other half dangling nearly completely vertical, with its smashed front end resting on the motorway slip road below.

A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighbourhood of New York is left dangling from an overpass Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Seven passengers suffered minor to non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). The passengers and the driver were taken to hospitals for treatment.

"The bus fell approximately 50 feet [15 metres] onto the access road. The patients suffered injuries consistent with a fall from such a great height," Deputy Fire Chief Paul Hopper said in a post on the FDNY's Instagram account.

Firefighters will secure the fuel and any other hazardous materials before pulling the bus fully onto the road, Acting Battalion Chief Steven Moore said in the post.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.