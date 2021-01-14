BREAKING NEWS
Italy 'cuddle room'

This mobile cuddle room is touring a province in southern Italy and offering respite to pensioners left isolated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inflatable installation allows retirement home residents to have contact with relatives without fear of picking up the virus.

It has been operational in the province of Avellino, near Naples, since Christmas and tours the region, stopping for a few days at each retirement home.

