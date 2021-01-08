Why does the EU take longer than the UK to approve a COVID-19 vaccine?

With the EU approving the Moderna COVID-19 jab on Wednesday, it now has two vaccines in its portfolio.

However, the continent’s authorisation process has not been as fast as countries like the UK, which approved its first on December 2 and third on January 8.

The European Medicines Agency recommended approval of the EU's first COVID vaccine on December 21.

So why has EMA been so much slower and what is the process involved in approving a vaccine in the European Union?

Euronews spoke to Professor Stephen Evans, former independent expert member of the Drug Safety and Risk Assessment Committee at the EMA.

"There are two things - the science and the administration," says Prof Evans.

"The science is done by looking at all the data you have from basic laboratory data, animal studies, phase one given right at the beginning, the first few humans up to the phase three data, and those processes tend to be almost exactly the same, whether they are done in Europe or the US or anywhere else, administratively, they can be rather different in the European context through the EMA."

'The process is rigorous'

He explains that the scientific assessment is done principally by two member states. In the case of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, Sweden and France were the two member states that did the major scientific assessment.

But in order to approve the vaccine within the EU, other member states and the experts from all across Europe attend meetings and get input to the scientific assessment.

Then there must be a vote of all the EU member states, followed by the European Commission confirming the approval. Then the vaccine finally gets authorised in Europe.

"I think that's probably fair to say there's no doubt that the process is rigorous," admits Prof Evans.

Although two member states do the lion's share of the work, all 27 EU countries must agree to authorisation.