An army of volunteers helps clean up a massive haul of plastic polluting Bali's famous Kuta beach.
The annual rainy season brings plastic bottles, cups and rubbish to the archipelago's turquoise water beaches, underscoring its place as the world's second-biggest marine polluter behind China.
Russia's premier Ice Sculpting competition gets underway in Perm
Giant sinkhole swallows cars and trees at hospital in Naples
US election protests and the storming of Capitol Hill
Putin visits UNESCO-listed church for Orthodox Christmas service
Indonesia's baby sea turtles make a break for freedom
Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria ignore COVID advice for Epiphany
Islands of floating waste clog river in Bosnia
Palestinian scout bands parade during celebrations for Orthodox Christ
COVID-19 rains on Spain's Epiphany parades
London and Edinburgh quiet after new COVID lockdowns announced
Toyosu fish market holds first tuna auction of 2021
UK is first country in the world to rollout Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Czechs wave empty beer mugs in COVID-19 lockdown protest
Russians enjoy winter weather at snowman festival
Cuban Santeria priests reveal their New Year predictions
High-tech mirror helps gym fans perfect their workout moves
South Korea divers swim deep for some New Year’s cheer
Spain: British anti-Brexit bar throws mock EU goodbye party
Swimmers in Massachusetts brave the cold waters for the New Year
New York 2021: Times Square's famous ball drop brings in the New Year