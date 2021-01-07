'Better late than sorry': Sweden introduces masks on public transport

Mandatory masks in Hungary, Greece, France and Belgium have been a reality for people outdoors for some time now. But in Sweden, a recommendation for people to wear face coverings on public transport during peak hours has only just been issued.

Euronews reporter Per Bergfors Nyberg asked Stockholm's regional minister for transport why these measures are just being put into place now. Kristoffer Tamsons said of the new actions:

“It is a good step for Sweden to take, we have now brought in this recommendation and I think this is something very wise... It will not replace other requirements in society, but it will be one more tool in the toolbox. Better late than sorry.”

Watch Euronews's full report on mask-wearing rules across the continent in the player above.