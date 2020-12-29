The Polish government has clamped down on New Year's Eve celebrations in an attempt to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Starting on Monday of this week, new anti-COVID-19 restrictions were brought in for a three week period in a country that has seen more than 27,000 deaths from coronavirus.

One of the measures is a ban on people moving around on the evening of December 31, in an attempt to keep people celebrating in one place.

People won't be allowed to move from one location to another from 7 pm on December 31 until 6 am on January 1.

Other measures imposed are the closure of ski slopes, nightclubs, pools, gyms and shopping malls.

Many have accused the government of imposing a curfew, but prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki denied this, saying the government just wanted people to stay in one place for their celebrations.

He said no fireworks should be set off, as they tend to draw crowds of spectators.

Only five guests can be invited to a party.

People arriving from outside the European Union face a 10-day quarantine, while railway travel across the EU border is suspended.