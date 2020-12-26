Hungary and Slovakia started their COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Saturday, a day earlier than the European Commission's planned coordinated roll-out across all member states.

EU member states each received a first shipment of just under 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on Saturday but vaccination was not supposed to start across the bloc's 27 nations until Sunday.

But Hungary's Minister for Human Resources, Miklos Kasler, said in a statement the vaccines had been delivered to the South-Pest Hospital Centre in Budapest and that healthcare workers had started receiving the jab.

"Today, we have taken an important step in curbing the epidemic," he added.

Slovakia's Health Ministry said in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon that "vaccination will begin in the faculty hospital in Nitra today".

It is unclear why both eastern countries started their vaccination campaign a day earlier than the European Commission's coordinated roll-out planned for.

In a video released on Twitter, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe "is starting to turn the page on a difficult year."

"Today is delivery day and tomorrow vaccination against COVID-19 is beginning across the European Union."

"Our European Vaccination Days are a touching moment of unity," she added.

The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, which requires two shots, was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on December 21. The EU has secured up to 300 million doses through an Advance Purchase Agreement and expects for the first 200 million doses to have been delivered by September 2021.

But it has also struck similar deals with other pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, CureVac, and Moderna. These contracts mean the bloc "has secured enough doses of vaccines for our whole population of 450 million people," von der Leyen said in her video.

The EMA is expected to decide whether to approve the Moderna vaccine on January 6.