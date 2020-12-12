BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region
St.Mark’s square stands flooded two months after flood barriers were introduced, but failed to work. Venice, Italy. December 8, 2020
St.Mark’s square stands flooded two months after flood barriers were introduced, but failed to work. Venice, Italy. December 8, 2020   -   Copyright  Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse

This week in pictures: floods in Venice, negotiations in Brussels, unrest in Albania

By Natalia Liubchenkova with AP, AFP
Text size Aa Aa

This week, high tides flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice after a new system of inflatable barriers to prevent water from inundating the city wasn’t activated.

On Friday, EU leaders agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030 after negotiations at the summit in Brussels lasted all night.

Meanwhile, Albania's interior minister resigned amid protests after police fatally shot a young man during the country's overnight curfew on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the top images from this week's biggest stories.

Hektor Pustina/AP Photo
Albanian police clash with protesters demonstrating over the death of a 25-year-old man shot dead by a police officer. December 11, 2020.Hektor Pustina/AP Photo
Luca Bruno/AP Photo
A homeless man wears a Santa outfit as he prepares to have dinner by the side of a road. Milan, Italy. December 10, 2020Luca Bruno/AP Photo
Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse
St.Mark’s square stands flooded two months after flood barriers were introduced, but failed to work. Venice, Italy. December 8, 2020Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse
Olivier Hoslet/AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron is photographed smiling and gesturing after an all-night negotiating session on greenhouse gas emissions at an EU summit in BrusselsOlivier Hoslet/AP Photo
Paul Grover/AP Photo
Residents wave to Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, as they visit Cleeve Court Care Home in Bath, England, during a tour across the countryPaul Grover/AP Photo
Marc Sanye/AP Photo
Two Afghan families are pictured after walking through a forest near the Bosnia-Croatia border on their journey to reach Western Europe. December 10, 2020Marc Sanye/AP Photo
Morgan Sette/AFP
After six years in space, Japan’s Hayabusa-2 probe is heading home to Earth to drop off its rare asteroid samples before starting a new mission. December 6, 2020Morgan Sette/AFP
Wojtek Radwanski/AFP or licensors
A woman looks at a monolith that mysteriously appeared on the banks of the Vistula in Warsaw, Poland. December 10, 2020Wojtek Radwanski/AFP or licensors
Peter Morrison/AP Photo
Belfast, Northern Ireland. December 8, 2020Peter Morrison/AP Photo
Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo
Abortion-rights activists rally outside Congress as lawmakers debate a bill on its legalisation. Buenos Aires, Argentina. December 10, 2020Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo
Aaref Watad/AFP
Syrian schoolchildren wearing masks sit at a makeshift school set up by locals in Aleppo province. December 8, 2020Aaref Watad/AFP
Anthony Anex/AP Photo
Activists lit almost 5000 candles on Bundesplatz in Bern, Switzerland, to commemorate the people who died of coronavirus. December 6, 2020Anthony Anex/AP Photo

More about

You might also like

Discover more

Comments