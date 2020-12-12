This week, high tides flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice after a new system of inflatable barriers to prevent water from inundating the city wasn’t activated.
On Friday, EU leaders agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030 after negotiations at the summit in Brussels lasted all night.
Meanwhile, Albania's interior minister resigned amid protests after police fatally shot a young man during the country's overnight curfew on Tuesday.
Here is a look at the top images from this week's biggest stories.