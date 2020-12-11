EU leaders on Friday announced they had agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030 after negotiations that lasted all night at the summit of 27 member states in Brussels.

"Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change,” said EU Council president Charles Michel on Twitter Friday.

"We decided to cut our greenhouse gas emissions of (sic) at least 55% by 2030."

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed it as a "great way to celebrate the first anniversary" of the EU's "Green Deal".

She said the reduction in emissions by at least 55% of 1990 levels puts the EU "on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050."

The decision is a revision of the EU's previous goal of cutting at least 40% of greenhouse emissions by the end of the decade.

European parliamentarians in October called for reducing emissions by 60% of 1990 levels.

It came after the EU's delayed €1.8 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery fund was finally approved after Hungary and Poland removed their vetoes.

Von der Leyen has said the trillion-euro budget would also go to programmes creating a more "resilient, green and digital EU."