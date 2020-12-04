BREAKING NEWS
In pictures: mourning in Trier, California fires, Christmas preparations amid pandemic

By Natalia Liubchenkova
This week, five people died after a car hit pedestrians in the west German city of Trier.

As countries decided on coronavirus-related restrictions for the holiday period, Austria allowed some limited holiday skiing, while Italy has banned travel and midnight mass over the Christmas period.

Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California's canyons, several blazes that burned near homes forced residents to flee.

Authorities in Bangladesh started sending Rohingya refugees to an isolated island, despite calls by human rights groups to halt the process.

Here's how these and other key stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Oliver Dietze/DPA via AP
People have put up candles in memory of the victims of a car attack that took the lives of five people in Trier, Germany. December 2, 2020Oliver Dietze/DPA via AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
People wearing face masks queue up waiting their turn to buy lottery tickets in downtown Barcelona, Spain. December 2, 2020Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Noah Berger/AP Photo
A firefighter runs past a burning tree while battling the Bond Fire in the Silverado community of Orange County, California, USA. December 3, 2020Noah Berger/AP Photo
Frank Augstein/AP Photo
A fan waits for the start of the Europa League Group B football match between Arsenal and Rapid Wien at a near-empty Emirates stadium in London, UK. December 3, 2020Frank Augstein/AP Photo
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
People wait their turn to be called for a COVID-19 PCR test outside a hospital in Barcelona, Spain. December 1, 2020Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Aleksander Khitrov/AP Photo
Industrial climbers remove ice from the cables of the Russky Bridge over the Eastern Bosphorus Strait in Vladivostok, Russia. November 30, 2020Aleksander Khitrov/AP Photo
AP
The first group of more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees is transported to an isolated island by Bangladesh authorities despite protests from human rights groups. December 4, 2020AP
Emmanuel Dumand/AFP
A small plane flies by a full moon at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel. November 29, 2020Emmanuel Dumand/AFP
Rahmad Sury/AFP
A rescuer wades through floodwaters caused by overnight heavy rain in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. December 4, 2020Rahmad Sury/AFP
Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo
Tigray refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia carry their furniture on the banks of the Tekeze River close to the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Hamdayet, Eastern SudanNariman El-Mofty/AP Photo
SOTSU・SUNRISE/Charly Triballeau/AFP
A crowd watches a Gundam robot, displayed at the Gundam factory in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture. November 30, 2020SOTSU・SUNRISE/Charly Triballeau/AFP
Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
Two children stand in front of a light installation called "Moongarden" at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre, Athens, Greece. December 2, 2020Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
Peter Komka/AP Photo
Trees covered in snow and frost frame a road near Paradsasvar in the Matra Mountains, Hungary. November 30, 2020Peter Komka/AP Photo
Denis Farrell/AP Photo
Christmas lights are reflected on a baloon held by a child who wears a face mask at Johannesburg Zoo’s Festival of Lights. December 1, 2020Denis Farrell/AP Photo
Craig Ruttle/AP Photo
More than 50,000 lights on a 23-metre-tall Christmas tree are illuminated at the 88th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, in New York, USACraig Ruttle/AP Photo

