This week, five people died after a car hit pedestrians in the west German city of Trier.

As countries decided on coronavirus-related restrictions for the holiday period, Austria allowed some limited holiday skiing, while Italy has banned travel and midnight mass over the Christmas period.

Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California's canyons, several blazes that burned near homes forced residents to flee.

Authorities in Bangladesh started sending Rohingya refugees to an isolated island, despite calls by human rights groups to halt the process.

Here's how these and other key stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

People have put up candles in memory of the victims of a car attack that took the lives of five people in Trier, Germany. December 2, 2020 Oliver Dietze/DPA via AP

People wearing face masks queue up waiting their turn to buy lottery tickets in downtown Barcelona, Spain. December 2, 2020 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

A firefighter runs past a burning tree while battling the Bond Fire in the Silverado community of Orange County, California, USA. December 3, 2020 Noah Berger/AP Photo

A fan waits for the start of the Europa League Group B football match between Arsenal and Rapid Wien at a near-empty Emirates stadium in London, UK. December 3, 2020 Frank Augstein/AP Photo

People wait their turn to be called for a COVID-19 PCR test outside a hospital in Barcelona, Spain. December 1, 2020 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Industrial climbers remove ice from the cables of the Russky Bridge over the Eastern Bosphorus Strait in Vladivostok, Russia. November 30, 2020 Aleksander Khitrov/AP Photo

The first group of more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees is transported to an isolated island by Bangladesh authorities despite protests from human rights groups. December 4, 2020 AP

A small plane flies by a full moon at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel. November 29, 2020 Emmanuel Dumand/AFP

A rescuer wades through floodwaters caused by overnight heavy rain in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. December 4, 2020 Rahmad Sury/AFP

Tigray refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia carry their furniture on the banks of the Tekeze River close to the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Hamdayet, Eastern Sudan Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo

A crowd watches a Gundam robot, displayed at the Gundam factory in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture. November 30, 2020 SOTSU・SUNRISE/Charly Triballeau/AFP

Two children stand in front of a light installation called "Moongarden" at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre, Athens, Greece. December 2, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

Trees covered in snow and frost frame a road near Paradsasvar in the Matra Mountains, Hungary. November 30, 2020 Peter Komka/AP Photo

Christmas lights are reflected on a baloon held by a child who wears a face mask at Johannesburg Zoo’s Festival of Lights. December 1, 2020 Denis Farrell/AP Photo