First quarantine-free flight from JFK to Fiumicino arrives in Rome

The first quarantine-free Alitalia flight from New York's JFK to Italy's Fiumicino has touched down in the capital Rome.

Often passengers have to self-isolate for up to two weeks after returning from abroad to stem the spread of COVID-19.

But now a "quarantine-free corridor" has been set up between JFK and Fiumicino, eradicating the need to isolate on arrival.

Passengers had to prove they had tested negative for COVID-19 before they departed -- and they were tested again upon landing.

If both tests come back negative, then travellers don't have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival in Italy.

Euronews spoke to passengers after they had landed.

"Knowing that all the people on board the plane tested negative for COVID-19 before departing made me feel very safe; much safer than other flights I took earlier this year where I was concerned just by seeing other passengers remove their masks to eat," said one traveller.