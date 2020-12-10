Violent protests erupted in the Albanian capital Tirana on Wednesday evening.

It was over the fatal police shooting of a 25-year-old during coronavirus curfew hours. Police said he ignored officers' calls to stop and ran away. One policeman has been detained over the incident, pending an investigation.

Protesters, ignoring coronavirus restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather for demonstrations, threw stones and flares at police, according to Albania's interior ministry.