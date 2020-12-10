Meet Jess Vincent: Nomadic travel journalist

Welcome to Euronews Travel’s first video series, Women Beyond Borders, with which we are bringing you first-person stories from women around the world who are living brave, adventurous lives, and conquering their own personal challenges on the road. These women live for travel and adventure.

While some are crossing the world in pursuit of the most unique experiences, or pursuing a lifestyle that many would dream of, others are breaking the mould of traditionally male-dominated industries. We want our series to inspire you to believe in the power of your own dreams.

It’s been three and a half years since Jess Vincent, a digital nomad and travel journalist, packed a bag, uprooted her office job lifestyle and bought a one way ticket to Cuba.

Since then, she has been able to get under the skin of countries - and their cultures - all over the world because of her nomadic lifestyle.

Her first-hand experience means she has found unique angles for her stories and striking images, winning multiple awards in the process.

The coronavirus pandemic recently put her travels on hold, but she considers herself one of the lucky ones. While much of the travel industry has struggled, Jess has been busy with assignments from her base in the UK.

What kept her going?

In her interview, Jess talks about the highs and lows of a nomad lifestyle. She’s had multiple challenges throughout her time working from the road, including financial difficulties.

“Of all the nomadic workers I’ve met, no one would say it’s easy,” Jess explains, “but if you want to learn something, if you want to come back feeling like something has changed within you…travel has the power to do that in a way that nothing else can.”

Come back next week for the final episode of our Women Beyond Borders series.