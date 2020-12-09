BREAKING NEWS
Netherlands

Suspect arrested over 'bomb threat' at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

By Euronews
The aircraft at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport was being searched.
The aircraft at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport was being searched.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis - FILE 2014
A suspect has been arrested over a "bomb threat" at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee stated that they were investigating a "suspicious situation on board an aircraft" at the airport, shortly after 15.00 (CET) on Wednesday.

Passengers were evacuated from the plane, while part of Pier D at the airport was closed for further investigation.

The authorities later confirmed on social media that a suspect had been arrested in Haarlem, a city west of Amsterdam.

"We're not able to share more information at this point," the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee added in a statement.

Schiphol Airport also confirmed that a "possible security incident" was underway, as some witnesses reported armed police at the scene.

Last year, a security scare at the airport was caused when an Air Europa pilot accidentally triggered an alarm, suggesting that a hijacking was taking place on a plane.