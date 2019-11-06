A security scare at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport was the result of a pilot accidentally triggering an alarm, according to a statement from airline Air Europa.

The airline said that the alarm was set off on a flight from Amsterdam to Madrid suggesting that a hijacking was taking place on the plane.

Earlier, Dutch military police tweeted that it was investigating a "suspicious situation" on board a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Police tweeted that the passengers and crew were safely removed from the plane but that the investigation was ongoing.

People in the airport tweeted pictures of the security lockdown taking place while the investigation was happening.