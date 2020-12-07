Russia begins vaccinating school teachers with Sputnik V COVID jab

Russia has launched a national mass vaccination programme, with school teachers among the first to receive the country's Sputnik V jabs on Saturday.

The programme has started even though the coronavirus vaccine candidate hasn't completed its final trials or been approved by an internationally recognised scientific body.

Authorities say they plan to vaccinate up to two million people before the end of the year and thousands of people have already signed up to receive the inoculation.

One participant told Euronews on Monday that he wanted to get the shot to "stop being afraid" for himself and his family. People who signed up to receive the vaccine said they were not worried and trust the vaccine.

The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is administered in two doses, which people receive 21 days apart.

Russian authorities say the vaccine provides up to 95% protection against COVID-19.

Possible side effects include fever and nausea. The vaccine is stored in freezers at -20 degrees Celsius.

