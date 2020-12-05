European Film Awards moves online amid coronavirus pandemic

Cinema in Europe, as with most of the rest of the world, has been hammered financially after coronavirus measures saw many screens shut.

This makes it a watershed year for the European Film Awards, which takes place from December 8 to 12 in Berlin, as the winning films will have endured not just for their artistic qualities but for their success even during the pandemic.

A series of live streams are planned and the nominees will join in online over the five days.

"We will make it small but warm-hearted and we want to transmit what has always marked our ceremonies and this is this feeling of a family and we want to give to all the nominees a very warm welcoming even if they can't be there physically," Marion Döring, European Film Academy director, told Euronews.

"We are rewarding European cinema and we are promoting European cinema which is very important as we all know the cinema is not so present in the theaters, compared to the American cinema for example," she added.

Among the nominees is the French-Belgian-Spanish animated film Josep, which is competing for the best European animated film, a thriving sector for the European film industry.

The events will be streamed live on the European Film Awards website.