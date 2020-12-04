A small plane has crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate motorway.
No injuries were reported.
Officials said the crash, which involved a single-engine Bellanca Viking plane, temporarily closed part of the highway on Wednesday night in the city of Arden Hills.
KMSP-TV reported that two people were on board.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.
More No Comment
Watch: Explosives bring smokestack crashing to the ground
Palestinians take part in wheelchair marathon to mark disability day
El Salvador goes ahead with clown day despîte coronavirus pandemic
Protesters air Amazon gripes outside Jeff Bezos' NYC apartment block
London's National Gallery reopens as England's lockdown is lifted
Tributes paid to those killed when a car drove into shoppers in Trier
Blizzards sweep large amounts of snow onto Russia's northernmost city
'Brexit monster' warns of horrors ahead at Dutch port
Volunteers fish 52 rental bicycles from a Paris canal
Empty canals and idle gondoliers: COVID-19 hits hard in Venice
Residents of hurricane-battered community in Nicaragua rebuild homes
Asia's top wingsuit athlete jumps into the void from Tianmen Mountain
'COVID warriors' with virus-shaped hats spread awareness in India
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist and vows to carry his forward work
Visits to Father Christmas go virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic
France rules limit in places of worship too restrictive
Pro-democracy protesters march once again in Bangkok
Security law protest in Paris sees fires, water cannons and injuries
Huge mudslide engulfs Sardinia town of Bitti
Scuffles, flares and tear gas at protest over French security bill