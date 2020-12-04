BREAKING NEWS
Plane landing on highway in Minnesota

A small plane has crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate motorway.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the crash, which involved a single-engine Bellanca Viking plane, temporarily closed part of the highway on Wednesday night in the city of Arden Hills.

KMSP-TV reported that two people were on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.

