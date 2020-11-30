Apple fined €10 million in Italy over iPhone water resistance claims

Italy's competition authority has fined Apple €10 million over alleged messaging around how water-resistant its iPhone are.

Apple is accused of "misleading and aggressive business practices" over its promotional messages, the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) said in a statement on Monday.

The regulator said the company had advertised that several iPhone models were water-resistant without clarifying the exceptional circumstances.

"The messages did not make it clear that this property can only be found under specific conditions," said the AGCM.

"For example during specific and controlled laboratory tests with the use of static and pure water, and not under normal conditions of use of the devices by consumers."

Apple has not responded to Euronews' request to put its side of the story.

Apple had promoted several iPhone devices as being water-resistant for a maximum depth of up to 4 metres depending on the model and up to 30 minutes, the AGCM said.

The regulator added that Apple's disclaimer, saying that its phones were not covered by warranty in case of damage from liquids, was misleading for consumers.

The company is also accused of failing to provide support to customers when their iPhones were damaged by water or liquids, contrary to their warranty notice.

The AGCM has described it as an "aggressive commercial practice".