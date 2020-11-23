The King of Spain, Felipe VI, has placed himself in quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

"A person with whom he was in contact yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 today," the Royal Palace said in a statement.

"In accordance with health regulations, he will observe from now on a preventive quarantine of ten days," the Palace added.

All of the sovereign's official activities have been suspended during this period of isolation.

Queen Letizia and the children of the royal couple, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, "will be able to continue their activities normally", the Royal Palace said.

Princess Leonor, who is heir to the throne, had to observe a 14-day isolation period in September after one of her classmates tested positive for the coronavirus. She later tested negative.

Felipe VI had also tested negative for COVID-19 on 12 March at the start of the pandemic.

Spain remains one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic, with more than 1.5 million cases and more than 43,000 deaths.