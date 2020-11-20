COVID-19 patients have immunity for six months, study finds

A study by Oxford University has found that if you catch COVID-19 you are highly unlikely to get it again for at least six months.

The report claims to be the first substantial look at how coronavirus immunity works.

The study followed more than 12,000 healthcare workers in Oxford. Of those who got infected with the coronavirus, none were re-infected in the short-term after.

David Eyre, Professor in Infectious Diseases, at the University of Oxford and who worked on the study said: "The study is ongoing to find out if protection from infection lasts longer."

But he said he is confident that once people get COVID-19 most will not get it again in the short term.

He said after following people for six months the researchers were eager to share their results.

The announcement comes a week after biotech firms Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca announced promising results from late-stage trials of the COVID-19 vaccines.