Meet Liz Warner: the woman who's running her world

Welcome to Euronews Travel’s first video series, Women Beyond Borders, with which we are bringing you first-person stories of women around the world who are living brave, adventurous lives, and conquering their own personal challenges on the road. These women live for travel and adventure, some of them crossing the world in pursuit of the most unique experiences, others pursuing a lifestyle that many would dream of, and yet others breaking the mould of traditionally male-dominated industries. __We want our series to inspire you to believe in the power of your own dreams.

This week’s Women Beyond Borders traveller takes chasing your dreams to a whole new level.

When Liz Warner decided to run 30 marathons in 30 countries before her 30th birthday, it wasn’t just a personal goal — Warner wanted to empower runners to change the world by connecting with the places they run.

As part of her mammoth challenge, she created an international fundraising objective which focussed on communities across the globe.

The organisations Warner supported through her runs include charities which elevate local investment, empower women, and help individuals realise they are capable of evoking significant change.

What keeps her going?

Warner describes her experience as “always com(ing) down to the human connections you make in any one place.”

She says, “I’ve learnt so much about myself and others along the way.” Warner defines travel as “surrendering yourself to the unknown.”

Find out more about Warner by watching our video, or visit her website.

